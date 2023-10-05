Nordic stocks gained Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.6%.

Pandora A/S was the biggest leader during the session, jumping 12.0%, and Better Collective A/S increased 6.9%. Embracer Group AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares adding 6.9%.

Syn hf. posted the largest decline, declining 5.3%, followed by TGS ASA shares, which declined 3.8%. Shares of Nokia Corp. fell 3.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.7%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.5%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.4%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 1.0%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.5% from the previous close.

In Asia, Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index was up 1.8%, while China's Shanghai Stock Exchange was closed.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.6%, and gold futures were down 0.3%. Bitcoin was down 0.8% to $27,444.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.3% to 100.29.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.6%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.9%, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the Danish krone was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-23 1248ET