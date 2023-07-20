Nordic stocks gained Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.7%.

Telenor ASA was the biggest leader during the session, gaining 6.7%, and Munters Group AB rose 6.5%. Islandsbanki Hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares increasing 5.6%.

Electrolux AB Series B posted the largest decline, cratering 20.3%, followed by Fagerhult AB shares, which plunged 17.4%. Shares of Electrolux AB Series A tumbled 12.9%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 2.0%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index dropped 0.5%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 1.1%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 0.8%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 0.4% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.8% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index dropping 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.9%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.2%, and gold futures were down 0.6%. Bitcoin was down 0.7% to $29,760.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.4% to 95.68.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.7%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the Swedish krona was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was down 0.5%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.6%, the Danish krone was down 0.6%, the euro was down 0.7%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.9%.

