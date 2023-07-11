Stocks in the Nordic region increased Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.1%.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA was the biggest leader during the session, adding 7.3%, and Sinch AB rose 5.7%. Fastighets AB Balder Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares increasing 4.4%.

Hexatronic Group AB posted the largest decline, dropping 7.6%, followed by Tryg A/S shares, which fell 6.6%. Shares of DNO ASA dropped 4.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 1.0%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 0.7%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.2%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.3%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.7%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 0.7% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.1% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 2.1%, and gold futures were up 0.2%. Bitcoin was down 0.8% to $30,520.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.2% to 96.39.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 1.1%, the Swedish krona was up 0.8%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 1.1%, the Swedish krona was up 0.7%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the euro was down 0.1%, and the Danish krone was down 0.1%.

