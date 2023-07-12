Nordic stocks increased Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 1.2%.

Storskogen Group AB Series B was the biggest leader during the session, gaining 8.8%, and Hexatronic Group AB rose 6.9%. Stora Enso Oyj Series A (SEK) rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rising 6.6%.

BioGaia AB posted the largest decline, dropping 8.7%, followed by Hexagon AB Series B shares, which fell 4.0%. Shares of Sectra AB fell 2.9%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 0.4%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 1.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.7%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.9%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 1.5% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 1.8% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index dropping 0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.8%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.6%, and gold futures were up 1.3%. Bitcoin was down 0.4% to $30,475.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 1.0% to 95.27.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 1.4%, the Norwegian krone was up 1.3%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 1.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 2.6%, the Norwegian krone was up 2.5%, the Danish krone was up 1.1%, the Icelandic krona was up 1.1%, and the euro was up 1.1%.

