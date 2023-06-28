Stocks in the Nordic region gained Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.9%.

Tele2 AB Series A was the biggest leader during the session, jumping 12.8%, and Kahoot! A/S increased 6.5%. Nordic Semiconductor ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares gaining 6.4%.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. posted the largest decline, dropping 7.5%, followed by Bakkafrost P/F shares, which declined 6.4%. Shares of Electrolux AB Series A fell 6.1%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 1.3%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.7%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.8%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 1.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.7% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.5% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 2.0% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.0%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.9%, while gold futures were down 0.2%. Bitcoin was down 0.9% to $30,383.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.4% to 97.50.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.7%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the Swedish krona was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, the euro was down 0.4%, the Danish krone was down 0.4%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.4%.

