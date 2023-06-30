Nordic stocks gained Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 1.7%.

Subsea 7 S.A. was the biggest leader during the session, jumping 12.2%, and Syn hf. increased 7.6%. Electrolux AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares gaining 6.5%.

Addnode Group AB Series B posted the largest decline, plummeting 32.2%, followed by Vimian Group AB shares, which plunged 10.3%. Shares of Adevinta ASA declined 4.9%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 2.1%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 0.4%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 1.1%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.3%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index gaining 4.9%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.2% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.8% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.6%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.5%, and gold futures were up 0.5%. Bitcoin was down 0.9% to $30,128.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.4% to 97.48.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.4%, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.8%, the Swedish krona was up 0.8%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.6%, the Danish krone was up 0.5%, and the euro was up 0.5%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

