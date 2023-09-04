Nordic stocks rose Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.4%.

D/S Norden A/S was the biggest leader during the session, gaining 5.3%, and Munters Group AB rose 5.2%. Golden Ocean Group Ltd. rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares adding 5.1%.

Tele2 AB Series A posted the largest decline, tumbling 10.0%, followed by Electrolux AB Series A shares, which fell 5.4%. Shares of AF Gruppen ASA declined 4.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.4%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, was flat at 4,390.71.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.3%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.1%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index flat and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were up, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 1.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, while gold futures were flat. Bitcoin slipped 0.8% to $25,825.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 98.55.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%, the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.7%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.5%.

