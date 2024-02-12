Stocks in the Nordic region increased Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.4%.

FastPartner AB Series A was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, gaining 9.5%, and Ratos AB Series B increased 9.3%. Ratos AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares rising 7.1%.

Alimak Group AB posted the largest decline, declining 7.9%, followed by AddLife AB shares, which dropped 7.1%. Shares of Modern Times Group MTG AB Cl B declined 6.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 0.1%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.6%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.8%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.3%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 0.5% and the FTSE 100 Index steady from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.5%, and gold futures were down 0.4%. Bitcoin rose 4.2% to $50,067.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 98.43.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.5%, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the U.S. dollar was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.7%, the Swedish krona was up 0.6%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the euro was flat, and the Danish krone was down 0.1%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-24 1248ET