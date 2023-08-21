Stocks in the Nordic region rose Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.2%.

Torm PLC A was the biggest leader during the session, rising 4.9%, and Vitec Software Group AB Series B rose 4.5%. Hoegh Autoliners ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares increasing 4.4%.

Embracer Group AB Series B posted the largest decline, falling 6.4%, followed by Systemair AB shares, which dropped 5.1%. Shares of Vimian Group AB dropped 5.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.5%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.3%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.4%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 0.7%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index steady and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 1.2%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, while gold futures were up 0.2%. Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $25,987.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 98.16.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, and the Swedish krona was up 0.2%.

