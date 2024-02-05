Stocks in the Nordic region increased Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.3%.

Vitrolife AB was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, gaining 7.0%, and Ossur hf. increased 6.1%. Zealand Pharma A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares rising 5.2%.

Instalco AB posted the largest decline, dropping 7.5%, followed by Electrolux AB Series B shares, which fell 6.3%. Shares of Scatec ASA declined 6.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 2.1%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 1.0%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 1.2%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 0.6%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index steady and the FTSE 100 Index flat from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 1.0%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.7%, while gold futures were down 0.8%. Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $42,621.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3% to 98.70.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.6%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%, the euro was down 0.4%, the Danish krone was down 0.5%, the Swedish krona was down 0.8%, and the Norwegian krone was down 1.1%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

