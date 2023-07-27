Stocks in the Nordic region rose Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.4%.

Paradox Interactive AB was the biggest leader during the session, adding 5.8%, and Autostore Holdings Ltd. gained 4.7%. Fly Play hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares increasing 4.7%.

Neste Oyj posted the largest decline, tumbling 13.6%, followed by Millicom International Cellular SA shares, which dropped 5.6%. Shares of Truecaller AB Series B declined 5.3%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.5%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 1.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.8%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.7%. Shares in Iceland fell , with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 1.3% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.2%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.4%, while gold futures were down 1.4%. Bitcoin slipped 1.1% to $29,264.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.5% to 96.14.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.8%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.8%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, the Swedish krona was down 0.6%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.7%, the Danish krone was down 0.8%, and the euro was down 0.8%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

