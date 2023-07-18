Nordic stocks rose Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.6%.

Dometic Group AB was the biggest leader during the session, surging 11.9%, and NEL ASA surged 10.9%. Camurus AB rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares rising 7.8%.

Tele2 AB Series B posted the largest decline, tumbling 10.6%, followed by Tele2 AB Series A shares, which fell 7.1%. Shares of Atea ASA declined 5.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.1%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.8%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.7%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 1.3%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 1.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.6% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.6% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.6%, and gold futures were up 1.5%. Bitcoin was down 0.1% to $29,903.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.1% to 94.92.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the euro was down 0.1%, and the Danish krone was down 0.1%.

