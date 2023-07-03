Nordic stocks declined Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.7%.

Instalco AB posted the largest decline during the session, plunging 10.2%, followed by Addtech AB Series B shares, which declined 9.4%. Shares of AstraZeneca PLC fell 7.9%.

Fly Play hf. was the biggest leader, increasing 8.3%, and Peab AB Series B gained 7.9%. Munters Group AB rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares gaining 5.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 0.8%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 0.9%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.7%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.9%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 1.6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were up, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 1.7% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 1.3%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.6%, and gold futures were up 0.2%. Bitcoin climbed 1.3% to $31,001.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 97.43.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.4%, the Danish krone was flat, the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.6%, the euro was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.4%.

