Nordic stocks dropped Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index holding steady at 2,706.69.

Arjo AB Series B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, falling 9.9%, followed by Vitrolife AB shares, which declined 7.8%. Shares of EQT AB fell 5.9%.

Tele2 AB Series B was the was the biggest leader, increasing 6.7%, and ABB Ltd. rose 6.0%. Tele2 AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares gaining 5.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.8%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 0.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.5%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.4%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.3%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.4% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were up, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.1%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, and gold futures were up 0.4%. Bitcoin was up 4.7% to $63,866.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.1% to 100.41.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.1%, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%.

