Nordic stocks dropped Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.1%.

BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, declining 5.2%, followed by Securitas AB Series B shares, which fell 4.4%. Shares of Marel hf. dropped 4.1%.

Odfjell S.E. Series A was the was the biggest leader, increasing 9.8%, and Odfjell S.E. Series B increased 9.2%. Millicom International Cellular S.A. rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares adding 7.9%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 0.2%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.2%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.3%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 2.0%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.5% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index declining 1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.6%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, and gold futures were up 0.1%. Bitcoin was down 1.2% to $62,261.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.2% to 99.96.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the Swedish krona was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.3%.

