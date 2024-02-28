Stocks in the Nordic region declined Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.1%.

Electrolux AB Series A posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, declining 6.4%, followed by Genmab A/S shares, which fell 4.7%. Shares of Demant A/S fell 4.3%.

Leroy Seafood Group ASA was the biggest leader, jumping 12.4%, and Golden Ocean Group Ltd. rose 9.6%. Sydbank A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares gaining 9.5%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 0.2%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, held steady at 4,446.05.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.2%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.3%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.9%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.4% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.8% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index dropping 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.9%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.4%, and gold futures were unchanged. Bitcoin climbed 8.7% to $61,928.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.2% to 98.59.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.2%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was flat, the euro was down 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.2%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%.

