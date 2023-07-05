Stocks in the Nordic region declined Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.4%.

Engcon AB Cl B posted the largest decline during the session, dropping 5.8%, followed by Vitrolife AB shares, which fell 4.8%. Shares of NEL ASA fell 4.1%.

Noble Corp. PLC was the biggest leader, increasing 4.4%, and Zealand Pharma A/S rose 4.0%. Skel Fjarfestingafelag hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rising 3.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.3%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.6%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.7%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 0.8%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 1.2%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.7% and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 1.0% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index dropping 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.7%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.6%, and gold futures were flat. Bitcoin slipped 1.2% to $30,446.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 97.58.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.5%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the Swedish krona was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.4%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the euro was down 0.1%, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.6%.

