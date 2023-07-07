Nordic stocks increased Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.1%.

Scatec ASA was the biggest leader during the session, adding 9.3%, and Hexatronic Group AB increased 8.3%. Noble Corp. PLC rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares gaining 6.4%.

Tomra Systems ASA posted the largest decline, dropping 5.9%, followed by Bakkafrost P/F shares, which fell 4.1%. Shares of Coloplast A/S Series B fell 2.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 0.4%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.3%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.1%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index increasing 1.8%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.3% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index falling 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.3%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.5%, and gold futures were up 1.0%. Bitcoin was up 0.1% to $30,349.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.8% to 96.80.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.8%, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.7%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 1.5%, the Swedish krona was up 1.0%, the Danish krone was up 0.7%, the euro was up 0.7%, and the Icelandic krona was up 0.4%.

