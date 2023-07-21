Stocks in the Nordic region rose Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.1%.

Truecaller AB Series B was the biggest leader during the session, soaring 39.7%, and Lindab International AB jumped 11.2%. Autoliv Inc. rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares increasing 9.3%.

Sinch AB posted the largest decline, tumbling 15.5%, followed by SSAB AB Series B shares, which plunged 14.0%. Shares of SSAB AB Series A plunged 13.7%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 0.3%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.1%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.6%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 1.0%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index dropping 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.1%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.0%, while gold futures were down 0.4%. Bitcoin climbed 0.4% to $29,825.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.4% to 95.95.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the Swedish krona was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.3%.

