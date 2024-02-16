Stocks in the Nordic region rose Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.7%.

Yubico AB was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, rocketing 31.8%, and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA jumped 10.6%. Biotage AB rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares adding 9.7%.

Nibe Industrier AB Series B posted the largest decline, plunging 13.3%, followed by Autostore Holdings Ltd. shares, which tumbled 12.2%. Shares of BoneSupport Holding AB dropped 9.5%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.2%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 2.0%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 1.0%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.9%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 1.0%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.6% and the FTSE 100 Index gaining 1.5% from the previous close.

In Asia, Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index was up 0.9%, while China's Shanghai Stock Exchange was closed.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.6%, and gold futures were up 0.4%. Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $51,993.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.1% to 98.63.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, and the euro was down 0.1%.

