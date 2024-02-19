Stocks in the Nordic region rose Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.5%.

Tele2 AB Series A was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, rising 9.3%, and BoneSupport Holding AB increased 7.2%. Corem Property Group AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares increasing 5.5%.

Sinch AB posted the largest decline, falling 7.7%, followed by AQ Group AB shares, which fell 6.9%. Shares of Corem Property Group AB Series B fell 4.5%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 0.5%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.1%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.3%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 0.7%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index gaining 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.0% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 1.6%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.0%, while gold futures were flat. Bitcoin climbed 0.7% to $52,140.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.1% to 98.66.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the U.S. dollar was flat, the Danish krone was flat, and the Icelandic krona was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the euro was flat.

