Nordic stocks rose Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.2%.

Filo Mining Corp. was the biggest leader during the session, rising 4.6%, and Embracer Group AB Series B increased 4.1%. H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares increasing 3.7%.

Fortnox AB posted the largest decline, dropping 6.0%, followed by HMS Networks AB shares, which declined 5.7%. Shares of MIPS AB dropped 5.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.4%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.4%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.2%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index gaining 0.3% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.7%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 2.9%, and gold futures were up 0.1%. Bitcoin climbed 0.1% to $24,961.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.6% to 96.28.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.5%, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the U.S. dollar was down 1.0%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 1.5%, the Swedish krona was up 1.1%, the Danish krone was up 1.0%, the euro was up 1.0%, and the Icelandic krona was up 0.9%

