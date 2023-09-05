Nordic stocks gained Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.1%.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA was the biggest leader during the session, gaining 6.3%, and Tele2 AB Series A increased 4.4%. Alleima AB rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares gaining 4.1%.

Sectra AB posted the largest decline, plunging 12.7%, followed by OX2 AB shares, which dropped 8.3%. Shares of Oersted A/S dropped 8.3%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index was flat at 2,178.73, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.5%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.5%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.9%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.7%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 2.0%, while gold futures were down 0.7%. Bitcoin slipped 0.2% to $25,764.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.6% to 99.14.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.6%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.4%, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was flat, and the Swedish krona was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%, the euro was down 0.6%, the Danish krone was down 0.7%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.7%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.9%.

