Stocks in the Nordic region increased Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.2%.

Torm PLC A was the biggest leader during the session, increasing 3.0%, and Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. rose 2.9%. Golden Ocean Group Ltd. rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares gaining 2.9%.

NEL ASA posted the largest decline, tumbling 11.0%, followed by Sinch AB shares, which fell 6.9%. Shares of Marel hf. fell 6.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.9%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 1.0%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index dropped 1.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.4%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 1.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.6% and the FTSE 100 Index steady from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index declining 1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.7%, while gold futures were down 0.8%. Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $26,214.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.2% to 100.19.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the Norwegian krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the euro was down 0.2%, the Danish krone was down 0.2%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-23 1304ET