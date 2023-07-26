Nordic stocks dropped Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 1.8%.

Hexagon AB Series B posted the largest decline during the session, plunging 10.5%, followed by Sweco AB Series A shares, which declined 5.0%. Shares of Invisio AB dropped 4.5%.

Autostore Holdings Ltd. was the biggest leader, rising 4.6%, and Borr Drilling Ltd. increased 4.5%. Tele2 AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares increasing 4.1%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 1.9%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.9%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 1.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.9%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 1.2%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.5% and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.2% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.8%, while gold futures were up 0.5%. Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $29,284.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 95.76.

Against the euro, the Danish krone was flat, the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.8%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.9%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.6%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.7%.

