Nordic stocks dropped Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index holding steady at 2,331.91.

Fly Play hf. posted the largest decline during the session, falling 6.5%, followed by engcon AB Cl B shares, which fell 5.5%. Shares of Billerud AB dropped 4.8%.

OX2 AB was the biggest leader, adding 5.4%, and GN Store Nord A/S rose 4.5%. Oersted A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares rising 4.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.2%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.6%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.4%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.3%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.5% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index falling 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.2%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.1%, and gold futures were unchanged. Bitcoin slipped 0.7% to $25,825.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 99.42.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.4%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was up 0.1%, the euro was up 0.1%, and the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%.

