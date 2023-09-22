Stocks in the Nordic region declined Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.1%.

Hexatronic Group AB posted the largest decline during the session, tumbling 11.2%, followed by Var Energi ASA shares, which declined 6.8%. Shares of engcon AB Cl B fell 4.2%.

Adevinta ASA was the biggest leader, rocketing 26.5%, and Schibsted ASA surged 12.9%. Schibsted ASA Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares jumping 11.9%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 0.3%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.6%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.3%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 1.5%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.2%, while gold futures were up 0.4%. Bitcoin climbed 0.2% to $26,642.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.1% to 99.62.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the U.S. dollar was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the euro was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the Danish krone was down 0.1%.

