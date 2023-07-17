Stocks in the Nordic region dropped Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.1%.

Bakkafrost P/F posted the largest decline during the session, tumbling 14.1%. Shares of AddLife AB tumbled 12.2%.

Better Collective A/S was the biggest leader, increasing 4.3%, and Zealand Pharma A/S gained 4.2%. Iceland Seafood International hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares rising 3.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.5%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.6%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.2%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 1.2%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index gaining 0.3%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.6% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.4% from the previous close.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.9%, while Japan's Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.4%, and gold futures were down 0.3%. Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $30,210.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.1% to 94.89.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the U.S. dollar was flat, and the Swedish krona was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the euro was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the Swedish krona was flat.

