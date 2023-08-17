Stocks in the Nordic region dropped Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.5%.

Autostore Holdings Ltd. posted the largest decline during the session, plunging 12.7%, followed by GN Store Nord A/S shares, which dropped 9.4%. Shares of Hexatronic Group AB dropped 6.6%.

Embracer Group AB Series B was the biggest leader, surging 12.6%, and Storskogen Group AB Series B gained 8.2%. Vimian Group AB rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares increasing 7.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.3%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 1.2%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.2%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.3%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.9% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.6% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.3%, while gold futures were down 0.5%. Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $27,826.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.2% to 98.13.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.5%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the euro was up 0.1%, and the Danish krone was up 0.1%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-23 1259ET