Stocks in the Nordic region declined Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.1%.

Autostore Holdings Ltd. posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, falling 7.9%, followed by Electrolux AB Series A shares, which fell 5.3%. Shares of Vimian Group AB dropped 5.0%.

NCAB Group AB was the biggest leader, adding 8.6%, and Hemnet Group AB gained 7.6%. Sagax AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares increasing 5.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 1.1%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 0.9%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.4%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.2%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.7%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.7%, while gold futures were down 0.3%. Bitcoin slipped 2.1% to $65,578.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3% to 98.52.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was flat, the euro was down 0.1%, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%.

