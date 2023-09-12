Nordic stocks fell Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.6%.

HMS Networks AB posted the largest decline during the session, declining 9.8%, followed by Vitec Software Group AB Series B shares, which declined 4.9%. Shares of Hexatronic Group AB dropped 4.9%.

Demant A/S was the biggest leader, gaining 3.9%, and Getinge AB Series B increased 3.5%. SeaDrill Ltd. rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares gaining 3.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 0.5%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 1.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index dropped 0.3%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.2%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.4% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 1.0% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.2%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.7%, while gold futures were down 0.5%. Bitcoin was up 4.9% to $26,310.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 99.03.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro was down 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%, the Danish krone was down 0.2%, the Swedish krona was down 0.2%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%.

