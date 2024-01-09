Stocks in the Nordic region dropped Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.1%.

TGS ASA posted the largest decline during the session, tumbling 15.8%, followed by Nyfosa AB shares, which declined 4.7%. Shares of Reitir fasteignafelag Hf. dropped 4.3%.

Corem Property Group AB Series A was the biggest leader, adding 7.9%, and Zealand Pharma A/S increased 4.5%. BioArctic AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares gaining 4.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 0.5%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.6%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.8%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were up, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.2%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 2.1%, and gold futures were up 0.1%. Bitcoin slipped 0.6% to $46,810.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.2% to 96.92.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the Swedish krona was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.1%.

