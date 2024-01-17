Stocks in the Nordic region dropped Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 1.0%.

Kone Oyj B posted the largest decline during the session, falling 5.9%, followed by Elkem ASA shares, which declined 5.6%. Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S declined 5.4%.

Coloplast A/S Series B was the biggest leader, gaining 2.9%, and Xvivo Perfusion AB gained 2.7%. Hafnia Ltd. rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares increasing 2.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.5%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 1.7%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 1.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 1.0%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.9%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 1.1% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 1.5% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index falling 0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 2.1%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.2%, and gold futures were down 1.1%. Bitcoin fell 2.4% to $42,398.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3% to 98.16.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the Swedish krona was down 0.2%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, the Swedish krona was down 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.6%.

