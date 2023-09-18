Stocks in the Nordic region declined Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 1.1%.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA posted the largest decline during the session, dropping 9.9%, followed by Sectra AB shares, which declined 8.1%. Shares of Vimian Group AB declined 8.0%.

TGS ASA was the biggest leader, gaining 8.7%, and Skel Fjarfestingafelag hf. rose 6.0%. Protector Forsikring ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares increasing 5.3%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 1.7%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index dropped 0.4%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 1.1% and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.8% from the previous close.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.3%, while Japan's Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.6%, and gold futures were up 0.2%. Bitcoin was up 2.9% to $27,220.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.1% to 99.30.

Against the euro, the Danish krone was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the U.S. dollar was down 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.3%, the Swedish krona was up

