Nordic stocks dropped Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 1.3%.

NEL ASA posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, dropping 7.3%, followed by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA shares, which declined 5.2%. Shares of BioArctic AB Series B declined 5.1%.

Xvivo Perfusion AB was the biggest leader, gaining 8.5%, and Schibsted ASA gained 3.7%. Cadeler A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares gaining 3.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.9%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 1.6%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 1.3%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.7%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 1.3%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 1.1% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.9% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.0%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.7%, and gold futures were down 0.7%. Bitcoin was down 1.5% to $67,338.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.3% to 99.76.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.4%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was down 0.4%, the euro was down 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.6%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.7%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.8%.

