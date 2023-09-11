Stocks in the Nordic region gained Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.5%.

Neste Oyj was the biggest leader during the session, increasing 6.8%, and Embracer Group AB Series B rose 4.9%. Wilhelm Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares adding 4.6%.

Filo Corp. posted the largest decline, dropping 5.7%, followed by Vimian Group AB shares, which fell 5.7%. Shares of NCAB Group AB fell 3.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 0.5%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 1.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.4%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.6%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.8%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, and gold futures were up 0.3%. Bitcoin fell 2.5% to $25,170.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.6% to 98.82.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.5%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.6%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.5%, the Danish krone was up 0.5%, the euro was up 0.5%, and the Norwegian krone was up 0.5%.

