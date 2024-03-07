Nordic stocks rose Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 2.9%.

Zealand Pharma A/S was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, increasing 9.3%, and Tomra Systems ASA gained 8.5%. Novo Nordisk A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares rising 8.3%.

Securitas AB Series B posted the largest decline, dropping 3.8%, followed by NCAB Group AB shares, which declined 3.6%. Shares of Wilhelm Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Series B fell 3.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 5.7%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 0.8%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.4%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI held steady at 1,274.52. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index gaining 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 1.0% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index falling 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, and gold futures were up 0.3%. Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $67,948.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.4% to 97.64.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.4%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.8%, the Swedish krona was up 0.6%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.5%, the Danish krone was up 0.4%, and the euro was up 0.3%.

