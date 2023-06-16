Stocks in the Nordic region rose Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.3%.

Autostore Holdings Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, adding 5.8%, and Ambu A/S Series B increased 4.8%. Swedbank AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares rising 4.1%.

Storskogen Group AB Series B posted the largest decline, declining 8.5%, followed by Vitrolife AB shares, which dropped 5.7%. Shares of Atrium Ljungberg AB Series B declined 5.5%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.3%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.5%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.9%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.3%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.5% and the FTSE 100 Index gaining 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were up, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.6%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, while gold futures were down 0.1%. Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $25,796.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.3% to 96.48.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.7%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.2%, the Swedish krona was down 0.4%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.8%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

