Stocks in the Nordic region rose Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.9%.

Better Collective A/S was the biggest leader during the session, jumping 12.4%, and Bavarian Nordic A/S increased 8.0%. Leroy Seafood Group ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares increasing 6.3%.

EQT AB posted the largest decline, falling 6.9%, followed by TGS ASA shares, which declined 5.0%. Shares of Borr Drilling Ltd. declined 4.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 1.7%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index was flat at 2,154.70., while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.6%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.8%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.4% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.7% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 1.3%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.7%, while gold futures were up 1.2%. Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $26,333.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.4% to 97.94.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.5%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, and the Swedish krona was up 0.2%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-23 1246ET