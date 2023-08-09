Stocks in the Nordic region rose Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.1%.

Equinor ASA was the biggest leader during the session, adding 7.0%, and Zealand Pharma A/S rose 5.4%. Aker BP ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rising 5.1%.

Beijer Ref AB Series B posted the largest decline, falling 5.9%, followed by Truecaller AB Series B shares, which declined 5.0%. Shares of Autostore Holdings Ltd. dropped 2.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.7%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 1.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.7%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 2.4%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index gaining 0.6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.4% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.8% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index declining 0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.5%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, while gold futures were down 0.5%. Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $29,702.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 97.23.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the euro was up 0.2%, and the Danish krone was up 0.2%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-23 1247ET