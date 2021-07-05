Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nordic fund KLP excludes 16 companies over links to Israeli settlements in West Bank

07/05/2021 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Jewish settler walks past Israeli settlement construction sites around Givat Zeev and Ramat Givat Zeev in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's largest pension fund KLP said on Monday it would no longer invest in 16 companies including Alstom and Motorola because of their links to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Along with a number of other countries, Norway considers the settlements a breach of international law. A 2020 United Nations report said it had found 112 companies that have operations linked to the region, home to around 650,000 Israelis.

The companies, which span telecoms, banking, energy and construction, all help facilitate Israel's presence and therefore risk being complicit in breaches of international law, and against KLP's ethical guidelines, it said in a statement.

"In KLP's assessment, there is an unacceptable risk that the excluded companies are contributing to the abuse of human rights in situations of war and conflict through their links with the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank," KLP said.

The move by KLP follows a decision by Norway's sovereign wealth fund in May to exclude two companies linked to construction and real estate in the Palestinian territories.

KLP said it had sold shares in the companies worth 275 million Norwegian crowns ($31.81 million) and as of June had completed the process. In Motorola and Alstom, it had also sold its bond holdings.

Selling Motorola Solutions was "a very straightforward decision" as its video security and software was used in border surveillance.

Motorola and Alstom did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

A senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) welcomed KLP's move.

"The Norwegian step is significant to stop dealing with companies that support settlements on Palestinian land. We welcome it, and we urge other countries to take similar steps," Wasel Abu Youssef told Reuters.

"After the United Nations announced its blacklist of companies that operate in settlements, all countries must either suspend the work of these companies or boycott them."

Telecoms companies including Bezeq and Cellcom Israel were removed as the services they provide help make the settlements more attractive residential areas, KLP said, while banks including Leumi helped finance the infrastructure.

In a similar vein, construction and engineering groups such as Alstom and local peers Ashtrom and Electra were responsible for building the infrastructure, while Paz Oil helped power them.

The other companies to be excluded were: Bank Hapoalim, Israel Discount Bank, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Delek Group, Energix Renewable Energies, First International Bank of Israel and Partner Communications.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank and Partner Communications declined to comment. The other companies did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Telecoms company Altice, which was listed until January 2021, was also excluded.

Altice did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

($1 = 8.6460 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Simon Jessop in London, Steven Scheer and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Ali Sawafta in Ramallah, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Gwladys Fouche and Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 0.93% 43.43 Real-time Quote.-7.68%
ASHTROM GROUP LTD. 0.90% 7271 Delayed Quote.13.61%
BANK HAPOALIM B.M. -0.44% 2699 Delayed Quote.23.19%
BANK LEUMI LE- ISRAEL B.M. 0.12% 2546 Delayed Quote.34.60%
BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD 0.60% 352 Delayed Quote.9.38%
CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. -1.96% 1350 Delayed Quote.-13.07%
DELEK GROUP LTD. -0.09% 21190 Delayed Quote.112.10%
ELECTRA GRUPPEN AB (PUBL) -0.31% 64 Delayed Quote.28.40%
ELECTRA LIMITED -0.73% 180420 Delayed Quote.3.50%
ENERGIX - RENEWABLE ENERGIES LTD -0.49% 1221 Delayed Quote.-16.30%
FIRST INTERNATIONAL BANK OF ISRAEL LTD -0.48% 10330 Delayed Quote.21.92%
ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LIMITED -0.19% 1570 Delayed Quote.27.27%
MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD. 0.40% 9921 Delayed Quote.33.06%
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. 0.20% 1486 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
PAZ OIL COMPANY LTD. -0.68% 39540 Delayed Quote.15.56%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:01aOil prices rise as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over output pact
RE
06:00aCanada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals with jobs, housing, psychotherapy
RE
05:59aAsk us first before swapping Libor with 'risk-laden' rate, says UK watchdog
RE
05:59aDaimler, Volvo and Traton plan $600 million truck-charging JV
RE
05:58aNordic fund KLP excludes 16 companies over links to Israeli settlements in West Bank
RE
05:55aDidi says app takedown may hurt revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
RE
05:55aAsk us first before swapping Libor with 'risk-laden' rate, says UK watchdog
RE
05:43aIndia's Paytm to file draft prospectus next week for $2.3 billion IPO, sources say
RE
05:39aChinese banks' profit growth seen steady at 3% in Q2, Q3 -report
RE
05:34aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE  : further extends facility to support lending by banks and finance companies to SMEs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi says app takedown may hurt revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4WIENERBERGER AG : PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger's Q2 2021 performance at record level
5Oil prices rise as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over output pact

HOT NEWS