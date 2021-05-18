Log in
Nordion Energi keeps decreasing greenhouse gas emissions

05/18/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Nordion Energi keeps decreasing greenhouse gas emissions
Positive results in the sustainability report for 2020.
"Our vision is to create an energy that is fit for the future."

Says Nordion Energi's CEO Hans Kreisel in the Group's second sustainability report. The report summarizes the sustainability work during 2020 and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standard level Core.

We are particularly pleased that the share of biogas in our network continues to increase for the fourth consecutive year, and was measured to just over 25 percent.

The work to reduce emissions affecting the climate also gave results. Methane gas emissions decreased in 2020 by 11% compared with the new base year 2019. Total greenhouse gas emissions also decreased by 12% in 2020 compared with 2019.

The constant work for a safe working environment has had positive results. 2020 was still a year completely without serious injuries.

Read more about ur work in sustainability and the report in full here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nordion Energi AB published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 07:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
