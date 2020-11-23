Press release
Norges Bank reduces its foreign exchange sales on behalf of the government in November 2020
Effective from Monday, 23 November, Norges Bank will reduce its daily foreign exchange sales on behalf of the government from the equivalent of NOK 1 600 billion to the equivalent of NOK 500 billion.
Owing to reduced transfers from the GPFG, there is less foreign exchange for Norges Bank to convert than previously assumed. Norges Bank carries out these foreign exchange transactions on behalf of the government.
For more information, see Norges Bank's foreign exchange transactions on behalf of the government
Contact:
Press telephone: +47 21 49 09 30
Email: presse@norges-bank.no
Disclaimer
Norges Bank published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:20:08 UTC