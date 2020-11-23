Norges Bank reduces its foreign exchange sales on behalf of the government in November 2020

Press release

Effective from Monday, 23 November, Norges Bank will reduce its daily foreign exchange sales on behalf of the government from the equivalent of NOK 1 600 billion to the equivalent of NOK 500 billion.

Owing to reduced transfers from the GPFG, there is less foreign exchange for Norges Bank to convert than previously assumed. Norges Bank carries out these foreign exchange transactions on behalf of the government.

For more information, see Norges Bank's foreign exchange transactions on behalf of the government

Contact: Press telephone: +47 21 49 09 30

Email: presse@norges-bank.no