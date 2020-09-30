Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Norges Bank's foreign exchange transactions in October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:20am EDT
Press release
Norges Bank's foreign exchange transactions in October 2020

Norges Bank will sell foreign exchange on behalf of the government equivalent to NOK 1600 million per day in October 2020.

Norges Bank purchases foreign currency from the State's Direct Financial Interest (SDFI) each month. If the government's net cash flow from petroleum activities exceeds the non-oil budget deficit, some of the foreign exchange purchased from the SDFI is transferred to the Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). Norges Bank sells the remaining amount in the market.

If the government's net cash flow from petroleum activities is insufficient to cover the non-oil budget deficit, foreign exchange will be transferred from the GPFG to cover some of the budget deficit. Norges Bank will then sell foreign exchange from the GPFG, as well as the foreign exchange from the SDFI, in the market. Norges Bank performs this task on behalf of the government.

For further information, see Norges Bank's foreign exchange transactions on behalf of the government.

Contact:

Press telephone: +47 21 49 09 30
Email: presse@norges-bank.no

Disclaimer

Norges Bank published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aSouth Africa Consumer-Price Inflation Rate Down Slightly in Aug
DJ
04:30aSWEDISH AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Business & Investment Trends between Australia & Sweden
PU
04:27aUK secures Vietnam backing to join Trans-Pacific trading group, Raab says
RE
04:24aECB's Lagarde opens door to 'make up' strategy, shorter policy horizon
RE
04:24aBlackstone sells 36% stake in UK insurer Rothesay Life
RE
04:23aDollar ticks up after Trump/Biden debate
RE
04:20aNorges Bank's foreign exchange transactions in October 2020
PU
04:20aINTERVIEW OF DIRECTOR LUÍS LAGINHA DE SOUSA TO NETWORK FOR GREENING THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM : "In conversation with..."
PU
04:10aGerman Jobless Claims Fall for Third Consecutive Month
DJ
04:05aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : The September 2020 Issue of the Financial and Economic Review Now Published
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply
2COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : France's Veolia raises its offer on Suez to 18 euros per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group