Noridian's CEO Paul Wilson retiring; Jon Bogenreif named as CEO Elect

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Wilson has announced his plan to retire at the end of 2021 as President and Chief Executive Officer of Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian).



Dan Conrad, Noridian Board of Directors President and CEO of BCBSND noted, “Since he stepped into the role in 2017, Paul has done an incredible job positioning Noridian for success. We are so thankful for Paul’s leadership and steering Noridian toward an efficient and effective operating model.”

Noridian’s Board of Directors followed a diligent review process to select Wilson’s successor. Throughout 2020, a comprehensive review was completed to determine if an external search would be conducted. After careful review, the Board determined that a selection would be made within an internal candidate pool.

As a result, Jon Bogenreif, a senior vice president at BCBSND, has been named as CEO Elect. Bogenreif stated, “My time at BCBSND has been tremendously rewarding and meaningful, but I could not be more enthusiastic to begin working with the Noridian team. I have been able to watch the amazing accomplishments made by Noridian over the last several years and am proud of the incredible services we provide to enable healthcare for some of the most vulnerable populations in our society. Paul, the Noridian leadership team, and all of the employees have done a remarkable job positioning Noridian where it is today, and I look forward to working with them to continue to carry out the mission and strategy behind that positive momentum.”

Wilson shared, “My goal has been to set Noridian on a course that provides for long-term success through stabilization of operations and growth of new business. Staying the course will require continued focus, and I believe the Board has selected a new CEO with all the right skills to continue on that path. Jon Bogenreif has tremendous talent with a background that matches Noridian’s needs for the years ahead. Over the next year I will be working closely with Jon to introduce him to our company, our culture, and the way we do business.”

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) designs and delivers innovative administrative services that enhance federal and state government health care programs. Noridian has served as a government claims contractor since the federal Medicare program's inception in 1966. The company is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the country. For more information, visit http://www.noridian.com.