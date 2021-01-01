Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norsk Hydro: Hydro-Lyse hydropower transaction completed

01/01/2021 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hydro and Lyse announced in October 2020 a plan to merge part of their respective hydropower production in southern Norway into a joint hydropower company. The transaction was completed on December 31.

As part of the transaction, the companies have merged power production assets in the south-west region of Norway through the establishment of a new company, Lyse Kraft DA, which includes Hydro’s hydropower assets Røldal-Suldal Kraft (RSK) and the majority of Lyse’s power production portfolio.

The agreement is based on the framework set out in the Norwegian Waterfall Rights Act.

Lyse Kraft DA has a normal annual power production capacity of 9.5 TWh, of which Hydro owns 25.6 percent and Lyse 74.4 percent. As part of the agreement, Hydro remains operator of the RSK assets and is now in addition assuming operatorship for Lyse’s until now fully owned hydropower plants. Lyse will be responsible for market activities and water disposal.

Following the transaction, Hydro is Norway’s third-largest operator of renewable power, with a combined renewables production of 13.6 TWh in a normal year. Based on equity shares, Hydro’s annual power production is 9.4 TWh in a normal year.

Investor contact: 
Line Haugetraa
+47 414 06 376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact: 
Halvor Molland
+47 929 79 797
halvor.molland@hydro.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aIraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull
RE
06:30aAlgeria's Sonatrach plans $40 billion in investment over five years
RE
06:27aNigeria naira futures hit record low for five-year settlement
RE
06:15aNYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators
DJ
06:12aOLIDATA : Press release pursuant to art. 114, comma 5, of the d. lgs. n. 58/98
PU
06:04aAfrican free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain
RE
06:02aTATA STEEL : family welcomes the new year with much fervour
PU
06:00aAmerican Addiction Centers to Give 10 Veterans the Gift of Recovery This New Year
GL
05:59aMahindra to focus on SUVs, electric after ending Ford JV talks
RE
05:46aOpen Market Operations - 01 January 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
3Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan - Yomiuri
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. STOCKS IN 2020: A year for the history books, in charts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ