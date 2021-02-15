Log in
Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Helena Nonka EVP Corporate Development

02/15/2021 | 06:04am EST
Helena Nonka, global head of New business for natural resources at SGS, has been appointed Executive Vice President for Corporate Development in Hydro.

Nonka (45) will report to President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim  and will join the Corporate Management Board. She will start the new position on April 1, replacing Arvid Moss, who has been acting in this newly established role since mid-2019.

Nonka is an experienced executive with a global career spanning more than 20 years in the natural resources industry, professional services, consulting, and academia.

Helena Nonka comes from a role as the Global Head of New Business for Natural Resources at Swiss based SGS. From 2007 to 2019, Nonka worked for Rio Tinto, where she held several senior commercial and leadership roles globally, including the last five years as General Manager Corporate Strategy.

Nonka holds a master’s degree in political science from University of Quebec in Montreal, a master’s degree in law from HEC Montreal and has worked in academia while studying towards a PhD in international relations.

Investor contact
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
