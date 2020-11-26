Log in
Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Capital Markets Day December 10, 2020

11/26/2020 | 09:00am EST
Hydro has the pleasure of inviting you to our virtual Capital Markets Day, on December 10, 2020 from 9.00 – 12.00.

Agenda

9:00 – 11:30 Presentation in English:   

  • Hydro by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim (including presentations by Executive Vice President Primary Metal Eivind Kallevik, Executive Vice President Energy Arvid Moss and interim Executive Vice President Extruded Solutions Erik Fossum)
  • Financial Update, by Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo

11:30 – 12.00 Conference call - Q&A

To register for events in connection with Capital Markets Day 2020, please visit this website for more information. Deadline for registration is December 3, 2020. 

Alternatives for joining:

  1. Join on video: You can watch the presentation and listen into the Q&A by clicking here: webcast
  2. Join on audio: You can listen to the presentation and Q&A by dial-in. See country numbers and passcode below. You can also listen to the audio via this link.

To ask questions during the Q&A, please join the audio option by dialing in with the information below or accessing the link. If you are not dialed in, you need to connect to the conference call by 11.25.

Dial In

Norway +47 2100 2613
UK +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA +1 323 794 2442
Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Brazil +55 11 3181 5319
Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

Participant Passcode: 904972

Direct link to video: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20201210_1/



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
