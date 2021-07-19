Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation - Hydro's second quarter results 2021

07/19/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hydro's second quarter results 2021 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 EST, 06:00 UTC/GMT), on Friday July 23, 2021. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pål Kildemo will host an audio webcast and a conference call, in English, at 08:30 CET the same day. Due to the Covid-19 situation there will be no presentation and press conference at our corporate headquarters.

In order to listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. If you would like to ask questions, you need to join the conference call before end of the presentation. Please see details below. It will not be possible to ask questions on the audio webcast.

To join the conference call, please use the below “Click to Join” link 5-10 minutes prior to start time. You will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. The Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the “Click to Join” link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Please use the “Click to Join” option for the easiest way to join the conference call.

Click to Join Call 08:30 CET >>

As an alternative, use the dial-in numbers below for the conference call:

Norway   +47 2350 0322
UK          +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA        +1 323-794-2095
Sweden  +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Brazil      +55 11 3181 3949
Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

Participant Passcode: 525152


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:07aRIBER : Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia
PU
02:07aINSTEM : Half Year Trading Update
PU
02:07aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : 2021 The Wall Is Now Available Worldwide
PU
02:06aDollar shifts up a gear as virus looms over England's 'Freedom Day'
RE
02:05aEGDON RESOURCES : Biscathorpe Carbon Intensity Study and Planning Update
PU
02:05aPERSHING SQUARE TONTINE : Letter to Shareholders from PSTH CEO Bill Ackman
PU
02:05aPALACE CAPITAL : Disposal programme continues with Weybridge sale
PU
02:04aCECONOMY : with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID-19 in the third quarter - German business marked by long lockdown and restrictions
EQ
02:03aELBIT : Schedules second quarter 2021 results release for august 12, 2021
PU
02:03aONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : Announcement of manufacturing partnership on OBP-2011, an investigational product for COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Zoom to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 in $15 billion deal
2Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals
3What might the Bank of England do to wean the UK economy off stimulus?
4BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED : BHARTI AIRTEL : Indian shares fall as HDFC Bank drags finance stocks
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : ready to further develop floating offshore wind in Scotland

HOT NEWS