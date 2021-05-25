Log in
Norsk Hydro: Resolution from the Corporate Assembly 25 May 2021 regarding remuneration to the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for 2021

05/25/2021 | 11:15am EDT
The Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA has in its meeting on 25 May 2021 adopted the following resolution related to remuneration to the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for the financial year 2021:

In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, c.f. the Articles of Association section 5A, the Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA resolved that the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for the financial year 2021 (1 January 2021 – 31 December 2021) shall receive the following remuneration (all amounts in Norwegian kroner):

 FromTo
Board of Directors  
Chair 686 000707 000
Deputy Chair 413 000426 000
Board Director 362 000373 000
Travel compensation23 00030 000
Audit Committee  
Chair209 000215 000
Member 136 000140 000
Compensation Committee  
Chair 120 500124 000
Member90 50093 000

The increase corresponds to an increase of approximately 3 percent.

Travel compensation is increased to 30 000 per physical meeting for Board Directors residing outside of Norway, when the Board Director concerned must cross a national board to attend the meeting. Travel expenses will as previously be covered by the company as per account rendered.

Information on the Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA is available here: https://www.hydro.com/en-NO/about-hydro/corporate-governance/governance-bodies/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


