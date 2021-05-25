Norsk Hydro: Resolution from the Corporate Assembly 25 May 2021 regarding remuneration to the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for 2021
05/25/2021 | 11:15am EDT
The Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA has in its meeting on 25 May 2021 adopted the following resolution related to remuneration to the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for the financial year 2021:
In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, c.f. the Articles of Association section 5A, the Corporate Assembly of Norsk Hydro ASA resolved that the Board of Directors and its preparatory bodies for the financial year 2021 (1 January 2021 – 31 December 2021) shall receive the following remuneration (all amounts in Norwegian kroner):
From
To
Board of Directors
Chair
686 000
707 000
Deputy Chair
413 000
426 000
Board Director
362 000
373 000
Travel compensation
23 000
30 000
Audit Committee
Chair
209 000
215 000
Member
136 000
140 000
Compensation Committee
Chair
120 500
124 000
Member
90 500
93 000
The increase corresponds to an increase of approximately 3 percent.
Travel compensation is increased to 30 000 per physical meeting for Board Directors residing outside of Norway, when the Board Director concerned must cross a national board to attend the meeting. Travel expenses will as previously be covered by the company as per account rendered.